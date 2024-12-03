Podcast: Per diem for company drivers may be on 2025 agenda

Nothing much is likely to happen in Congress during the lame duck session, but the new year could bring action on company drivers’ per diem. Also, Associate Editor Tyson Fisher talks about this month’s issue of Land Line Magazine, including what 2025 might be like for autonomous trucks. Then, we hear how EZ Pete Interiors of Iowa got started and what it’s like transforming trucks into a driver’s dream come true.

0:00 – Newscast

10:21 – 2025 may see some big advances for autonomous trucks

24:52 – Making someone’s dream truck come true

39:51 – Per diem for company drivers may be on 2025 agenda

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Truck Leasing Task Force is one step closer to completing its mission. A bill designed with small-business truckers in mind goes up for a vote in the U.S. House this week. And while festive holiday displays are welcomed, be careful where you put those lights.

2025 may see some big advances for autonomous trucks

A new month, a new magazine. Land Line Now sits down with Land Line Magazine Associate Editor Tyson Fisher to talk about this month’s issue, including a piece about what the next year might look like for autonomous trucks.

Making someone’s dream truck come true

Interior remodels are always an attention getter at truck shows around the country. Land Line Now caught up with EZ Pete Interiors out of Iowa to talk about how it got started and what it’s like transforming trucks into a driver’s dream come true.

Per diem for company drivers may be on 2025 agenda

We’re now into that time that’s called the lame duck session – that period after an election when the old Congress is in place, before the new Congress takes office. So what is Congress working on during the lame duck session, what will it do afterward and how will this affect you? Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains.

