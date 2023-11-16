Podcast: Parking takes center stage at Senate hearing

We’re seeing positive momentum on the federal level when it comes to awareness of the truck parking problem. But what about action? We’ll discuss a recent Senate subcommittee hearing, during which the parking crisis took center stage. Also, you may have heard about its headline-making tiny homes, but there’s so much more going on at Veterans Community Project’s campuses nationwide. We’ll talk with the executive director of the Kansas City campus. And last week marked the lowest load volume for week 45 in the past seven years. We spoke with DAT Freight and Analytics to get the latest details and find out more about this dip in the market.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Parking takes center stage at Senate hearing

24:50 – A look at Veterans Community Project

39:29 – Load volume hits a low

Parking takes center stage at Senate hearing

We’re seeing positive momentum on the federal level when it comes to awareness of the truck parking problem. But what about action? In our latest installment of the Parking Zone, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins the show to talk about a recent Senate subcommittee hearing, during which the parking crisis took center stage. We’ll cover the latest on the state and local levels as well.

A look at Veterans Community Project

Our annual Truckers For Troops campaign continues on through a second week. The Veterans Community Project is one of the beneficiaries. You may have heard about its headline-making tiny homes, but there’s so much more going on at its campuses nationwide. Chris Admire, executive director of the Kansas City campus, tells us how the Veterans Community Project got started, what exactly it does and why it’s so much more than just a temporary home for our nation’s heroes.

Load volume hits a low

Last week marked the lowest load volume for week 45 in the past seven years. We spoke with DAT Freight and Analytics to get the latest details and find out more about this dip in the market.

