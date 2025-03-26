Podcast: Parking, AEBs, other trucking issues top hearing

A House subcommittee covered some of the biggest issues in trucking, from truck parking and increased size and weight to AEBs and overtime. Also, trucking singer Long Haul Paul has made a name for himself as a trucker and musician, and he’s back with another road-related tune. Then, cargo theft continues to torment the trucking industry. We’ll explain what you can do to ensure your safety and avoid any theft claims. And we’re heading back to a normal freight market, with load availability up last week, which is good news for rates. We’ll go over the numbers.

0:00 – Parking, AEBs, other trucking issues top hearing

10:01 – Singer offers up another trucking tune

24:27 – What you need to know about cargo theft

39:25 – Heading toward a normal freight market

Parking, AEBs, other trucking issues top hearing

Everything from truck parking, increased size and weight, AEBs and overtime were discussed during today’s hearing at the House Highways and Transit Subcommittee meeting. Congress heard from those in the trucking industry, including OOIDA’s executive vice president, about what the major concerns are. We’ll sit down with Land Line Magazine’s Mark Schremmer to discuss the hearing and where we go from here.

Singer offers up another trucking tune

For several years now, OOIDA member Paul Marhoefer has gone by a different name – Long Haul Paul. And under that name, he won a talent competition and became a trucking singer. He recently released a new trucking song titled, “Four Million Miles Deep.” He joins the show to talk about the song, and his history in the trucking industry.

What you need to know about cargo theft

The issue of cargo theft is one that continues to torment the trucking industry. We’ll speak with Trina Skywalker and Lisa Waske of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department about what you can do to ensure your safety and avoid any theft claims.

Heading toward a normal freight market

We’re on the climb back to a normal freight market according to Brent Hutto of Truckstop. He says load availability went up last week, which is good news for rates. We’ll break down all the numbers in today’s Market Update.

