Podcast: A call for action on truck parking bill

A coalition of organizations – including OOIDA – has asked members of the U.S. House to pass the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. Also, Truck To Success takes a hard look at the challenges of financing new equipment, as well as a warning about avoiding lease-purchase agreements. And the latest example of truckers and troopers working together is in Wisconsin, which for several years now has had a program called “Trooper in a Truck.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA calls on FMCSA to address predatory towing practices in the industry. The Biden administration seems poised to ban Chinese software in autonomous vehicles. And the Canadian company called out for bridge strikes says its workers are being harassed.

How are you going to pay for that new truck?

Our preview of October’s Truck To Success seminar continues with a look at financing. If you want to be a successful owner-operator, you’re going to need equipment and a way to pay for it. Margo Fries of OOIDA’s Claims Department explains the process. And while a lease-purchase agreement might sound like a good idea, Charles Sperry of the OOIDA Foundation has some strong words of caution.

Wisconsin program puts troopers into trucks

Traditionally, truckers and enforcement officers are considered to be on opposite sides. But in fact, they work together sometimes. And when they do, it tends to go very well. The latest example of truckers and troopers working together is in Wisconsin, which for several years now has had a program called “Trooper in a Truck.” Sergeant Daniel Diedrich of the Wisconsin State Patrol details how the program works.

A call for action on truck parking bill

A coalition of organizations – including OOIDA – has sent a letter to the U.S. House asking members to take specific action on truck parking. We’ll get the latest on that and more from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

