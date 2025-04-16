Podcast: Park at rest areas? Here’s where more is needed

A new report from ATRI takes a look at how much parking is available at the nation’s public rest areas – and points to ways to expand it. Also, people who are their own motor carrier have to pull their MVR every single year. We’ll explain how to do that and related scams to avoid. And Truckstop says things are still looking good for owner-operators on the spot market, with freight availability 21 percent above normal.

0:00 – A new law in Arkansas stiffens English proficiency requirements

10:11 – Park at rest areas? Here’s where more is needed

24:49 – Pulling your MVR – it’s a must, but watch out for scams

39:32 – Spot market looking good for owner-operators

Contact your representative at 202-224-3121 or on the Fighting For Truckers website and ask them to support the DRIVE Act, HR2819, which would forbid a speed limiter mandate.

To find out what scams are currently targeting truck drivers, go to the FMCSA website.

Find more information about the freight market online.

Also in today’s top news: The trucking industry is trapped in a cycle of perpetual driver churn: report. And another major city tightens enforcement of truck parking on city streets.

Park at rest areas? Here’s where more is needed

The American Transportation Research Institute is out with a new report that focuses on truck parking at public rest areas. ATRI’s Andrew Fain explains what the current state of affairs is and how states can use the report to expand parking opportunities where they’re needed most.

Pulling your MVR – it’s a must, but watch out for scams

Every year, truckers have certain things they have to do. If they are their own motor carrier, that list gets even longer. It can be paperwork, a medical exam, some form of registration or any one of a bevy of other things. One of those is pulling their MVR. We’ll find out how to go about meeting that requirement from Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.

Spot market looking good for owner-operators

Things are still looking good for owner-operators on the spot market, with freight availability 21 percent above normal. That’s according to Brent Hutto of Truckstop. He’ll tell us what else is going on with the market during today’s Market Update.

