Podcast: OSHA hits carrier hard on hours-of-service violations

OSHA is cracking down on a company that thumbed its nose at hours-of-service rules – and it’s going to cost the company a substantial fine. Also, a Texas program that is designed to turn traffic lights green for trucks in city traffic is expanding to new parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Then, how do attorneys handle the situation when a client could be numerous states away from the court? Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law explain. And finally, Texas is making a huge investment in transportation, with roads getting a big chunk of the funding.

OSHA hits carrier hard on hours-of-service violations

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has a cautionary tale for those thumbing their nose at federal hours-of-service regulations. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine helps Land Line Now break down a new story involving a whistleblower. Then, more news of the day, including dropping fuel prices and a recall affecting 17,000 Daimler trucks.

Program designed to turn stoplights green for truckers

Any trucker is familiar with this scenario: You’re down to that last mile to delivery, which means you’re typically in city traffic, navigating stop lights. Last year, we reported on a system being tested in Texas that would make that a lot easier for truckers. And now, the system is expanding. Land Line Now hears from two of the people involved with it.

What to do when the trucker is far from the court

All of us have a certain image of what happens in a courtroom – shaped in part by TV shows from “Perry Mason” to “Law and Order.” However, the reality – especially for over-the-road truck drivers – can be quite different. So how do attorneys handle the situation when a client could be numerous states away from the court? Jeff McConnell and James Mennella of Road Law explain.

States make big investments in transportation

Texas is making a huge investment in transportation, with roads getting a big chunk of the funding. Meanwhile, a Wisconsin effort would address more than 1,000 transportation projects in that state.

