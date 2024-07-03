Podcast: Operational costs reach new high

Truck and trailer payments: up. Repair and maintenance costs: up. Insurance premiums: also up. You see the trend. Breaking down the American Transportation Research Institute’s latest report on operational costs and putting them into perspective. Then, Bexar County, Texas is the latest to ramp up enforcement of commercial truck drivers – and alarm bells are already going off. And finally, rates are slowly inching toward a more profitable place for van freight.

0:00 – Newscast

10:33 – Operational costs reach new high on ATRI survey

25:01 – Bexar County, Tex. ramps up CMV enforcement

40:09 – Spot market update: van rates inching upward

Operational costs reach new high on ATRI survey

Truck and trailer payments: up. Repair and maintenance costs: up. Insurance premiums: also up. You see the trend. The overall cost of operating a truck hit $2.27 a mile last year, according to the latest report from the American Transportation Research Institute. Add the freight recession into the mix, and the landscape was bleak. ATRI’s Alex Leslie breaks down the numbers and puts them into perspective.

Bexar County, Tex. ramps up CMV enforcement

Over the years, we’ve seen several cities or counties enforcing federal trucking regulations – and in virtually every case, it raises some real concerns for truck drivers. The latest example is Bexar County, Texas. And while that county’s enforcement efforts appear to be in their early stages, alarm bells are already going off. James Quintero of the Texas Public Policy Institute joins the program to explain.

Spot market update: van rates inching upward

Rates are slowly inching toward a more profitable place for van freight. Brent Hutto of TruckStop has details and provides some important information that could benefit owner-operators.

