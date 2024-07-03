Podcast: Operational costs reach new high

Truck and trailer payments: up. Repair and maintenance costs: up. Insurance premiums: also up. You see the trend. Breaking down the American Transportation Research Institute’s latest report on operational costs and putting them into perspective. Then, Bexar County, Texas is the latest to ramp up enforcement of commercial truck drivers – and alarm bells are already going off. And finally, rates are slowly inching toward a more profitable place for van freight.
10:33 – Operational costs reach new high on ATRI survey
25:01 – Bexar County, Tex. ramps up CMV enforcement
40:09 – Spot market update: van rates inching upward
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Nevada wants to hear from truckers about how they would like to receive information on truck parking availability in the state.
- The Georgia DOT has scheduled several public hearings about a project to add express lanes to Interstate 285. You can learn more at the project website.
- Find more information about the freight market online.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Kwik Trip in Belmont, Wis., on Thursday and Friday, July 4-5. That’s located at Exit 69 off Interstate 90. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Today’s headlines: Petition on a rear-impact guard final rule denied by NHTSA
Plus, Operation Safe Driver Week kicks off Sunday, border officials tout a big drug bust in Texas and more trucking news of the day.
Operational costs reach new high on ATRI survey
Truck and trailer payments: up. Repair and maintenance costs: up. Insurance premiums: also up. You see the trend. The overall cost of operating a truck hit $2.27 a mile last year, according to the latest report from the American Transportation Research Institute. Add the freight recession into the mix, and the landscape was bleak. ATRI’s Alex Leslie breaks down the numbers and puts them into perspective.
Bexar County, Tex. ramps up CMV enforcement
Over the years, we’ve seen several cities or counties enforcing federal trucking regulations – and in virtually every case, it raises some real concerns for truck drivers. The latest example is Bexar County, Texas. And while that county’s enforcement efforts appear to be in their early stages, alarm bells are already going off. James Quintero of the Texas Public Policy Institute joins the program to explain.
Spot market update: van rates inching upward
Rates are slowly inching toward a more profitable place for van freight. Brent Hutto of TruckStop has details and provides some important information that could benefit owner-operators.