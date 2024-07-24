Podcast: OOIDA’s Morris on broker report: ‘nothing but giving lip service’

An FMCSA report to Congress says the agency lacks the data and authority to do much of anything to combat illegal broker activity. Also, a Texas truck driver saved a 1-year-old boy who had been left abandoned on the side of Interstate 10. Land Line Now has his story. And when it comes to fighting Class A driver traffic tickets, there’s a lot to keep in mind. We sit down with the guys from Road Law to discuss the process. Then, the freight market is showing signs of seasonality. Robert Rouse of DAT joins us with the latest data.

0:00 – OOIDA’s Morris on broker report: ‘nothing but giving lip service’

10:22 – Trucker saves baby left at side of road

25:15 – What you need to know about fighting traffic tickets

40:23 – Summer conditions hit the freight market

OOIDA’s Morris on broker report: ‘nothing but giving lip service’

In a new report to Congress, FMCSA says it lacks the data and statutory authority to do much of anything to combat illegal broker activity. Doug Morris of OOIDA disagrees – and he’s got some strong thoughts about the lackluster response to a growing problem in the industry. Land Line Now breaks down the report – and lays out what OOIDA would like to see FMCSA do.

Trucker saves baby left at side of road

A Texas truck driver made national headlines earlier this month for listening to his instincts, which in turn helped save a 1-year-old boy who had been left abandoned on the side of Interstate 10. Reginald Walton walks us through his day, which started off with him running behind schedule – and ended with many calling him a hero.

What you need to know about fighting traffic tickets

When it comes to fighting Class A driver traffic tickets, there’s a lot to keep in mind. Land Line Now sits down with the guys from Road Law to discuss the process and how the current legal system works.

Summer conditions hit the freight market

The freight market is showing signs of seasonality. Robert Rouse of DAT joins us with the latest data.

