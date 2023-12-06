Contact Us

Podcast: OOIDA surveying truckers on detention, rates

December 5, 2023

The OOIDA Foundation is asking truckers to take part in two surveys on significant issues in the trucking industry – detention time and freight rates. Also, what are the most easily avoided tickets out there? We’ll get a rundown on that and more from David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal. And North Carolina is increasing the penalties for taking part in cargo theft, while California’s governor has said no to a truck driver training grant program.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – OOIDA surveying truckers on detention, rates

24:49 – The most easily avoided tickets

39:14 – State boosts penalties for cargo theft

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Average diesel prices continue to fall. An agency in Florida is asking FMCSA for a pass with regard to the CDL skills test. And a majority of drivers now admit to engaging in risky behaviors behind the wheel: AAA.

OOIDA surveying truckers on detention, rates

The OOIDA Foundation is asking truckers to take part in two surveys on significant issues in the trucking industry – detention time and freight rates. Andrew King of the Foundation stops by to explain what the surveys ask and why.

The most easily avoided tickets

Plenty of truckers have been in the position of fighting a ticket that they don’t think they deserve. But the old expression tells us that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure – and keeping yourself ticket-free is something that can be done. So what are the most easily avoided tickets out there? We’ll get a rundown on that and more from David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal.

State boosts penalties for cargo theft

North Carolina is increasing the penalties for taking part in cargo theft, while California’s governor has said no to a truck driver training grant program. State legislative expert Keith Goble joins the program with the details.

