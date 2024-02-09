Podcast: OOIDA spots problems in FMCSA’s proposed CDL changes

Is FMCSA going to make it easier, maybe even too easy, to get a CDL? Or is the agency simply making the process more efficient? OOIDA has some concerns. Also, a woman who operates one of the biggest pieces of equipment in the world is sharing her story of overcoming life’s challenges. And Marty Ellis is set up at one of California’s busier truck stops, where he’s hearing from drivers who are worried about other drivers. A lot of it seems spurred by the generation gap we’re all experiencing.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – OOIDA spots problems in FMCSA’s proposed CDL changes

24:52 – A really big rig

39:54 – Truckers worried about other drivers

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

FMCSA wants feedback on how to go about conducting a study on the prevalence and severity of sexual assault and harassment across the commercial motor vehicle industry. The comment period is open through April 11.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA lends its support to a proposed rule that would target predatory towing practices. The U.S. Department of Transportation is on the lookout for supply chain disruption amid attacks on commercial vessels. And a new survey tells us how truckers plan to take in the big game on Sunday.

OOIDA spots problems in FMCSA's proposed CDL changes

Is FMCSA going to make it easier, maybe even too easy, to get a CDL? Or is the agency simply making the process more efficient? The agency recently put out a proposal that it said would streamline the process, but there are concerns.

A really big rig …

A woman who operates one of the biggest pieces of equipment in the world is sharing her story of overcoming life’s challenges. We’ll speak with her about finding success in the trucking industry.

Truckers worried about other drivers

Marty Ellis is set up at one of California’s busier truck stops, and he’s hearing from drivers who are worried about other drivers. A lot of it seems spurred by the generation gap we’re all experiencing.

