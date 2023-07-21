Contact Us

Podcast: OOIDA speaks against side underride guards

July 20, 2023

|

OOIDA is speaking out on a proposal to require side underride guards on trucks. Meanwhile, a portion of a transportation spending bill is designed to address the recent push for speed limiters. And we’re taking a walk down memory lane, or more specifically, to the Monfort Lane. We’ll speak with a couple of drivers who say driving for Monfort was the best time in their life.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – OOIDA speaks against side underride guards

24:19 – A trip down the Monfort Lane

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Got thoughts on a side underride mandate? You’ve only got a little time to let NHTSA hear them. Authorities in Canada say they’ve busted up a criminal enterprise targeting trucks and cargo. And how one state is using artificial intelligence to catch distracted truckers.

OOIDA speaks against side underride guards

A trip down the Monfort Lane

We’re taking a walk down memory lane, or more specifically, to the Monfort Lane. We’ll speak with a couple of drivers who say driving for Monfort was the best time in their life.

