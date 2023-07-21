Podcast: OOIDA speaks against side underride guards

OOIDA is speaking out on a proposal to require side underride guards on trucks. Meanwhile, a portion of a transportation spending bill is designed to address the recent push for speed limiters. And we’re taking a walk down memory lane, or more specifically, to the Monfort Lane. We’ll speak with a couple of drivers who say driving for Monfort was the best time in their life.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – OOIDA speaks against side underride guards

24:19 – A trip down the Monfort Lane

Got thoughts on a side underride mandate? You’ve only got a little time to let NHTSA hear them. Authorities in Canada say they’ve busted up a criminal enterprise targeting trucks and cargo. And how one state is using artificial intelligence to catch distracted truckers.

OOIDA speaks against side underride guards

A trip down the Monfort Lane

