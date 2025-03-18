Podcast: OOIDA – require reporting on autonomous vehicles

OOIDA wants NHTSA to require greater transparency regarding autonomous vehicles instead of voluntary reporting of testing and other issues. Also, CVSA has compiled a list of what constitutes a great truck driver – and it plans to honor one trucker with a special award. Then, should a trucker ask law enforcement for a ticket instead of a warning? That raises a lot of questions. We’ll get some answers from Road Law. And for years, states have slowly but surely moved away from split speed limits. Now, one state is considering legislation to create a new one.

0:00 – OOIDA: Require reporting on autonomous vehicles

10:01 – CVSA will honor a driver for excellence

24:27 – A ticket instead of a warning? Maybe, maybe not

39:25 – New Mexico considers split speed limit

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

To nominate a driver for the CVSA’s International Driver Excellence Award, go to the CVSA website.

If you have questions about IDEA, contact Rodolfo Giacoman via emailor call 202-998-1830.

Visit the Road Law website for more information on how its attorneys can help you.

For more news in specific states, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State webpage.

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

OOIDA: Require reporting on autonomous vehicles

Voluntary reporting is not the safe way to go when it comes to autonomous vehicles. OOIDA is calling on NHTSA to require greater transparency. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to give us the latest on the issue.

Back to top

CVSA will honor a driver for excellence

What constitutes a great truck driver? What are the characteristics that define that term? CVSA has compiled a list, and based on that, it honors one driver every year for excellence. It’s called the International Driver Excellence Award, and nominations are now being accepted. Rodolfo Giacoman of CVSA discusses the award and what’s involved – and offers some information about past winners.

Back to top

A ticket instead of a warning? Maybe, maybe not

A sign on the back of a company trailer asking law enforcement to issue a ticket instead of a warning has raised a lot of eyebrows and questions. Jeff McConnell and James Mennella, the attorneys with Road Law, offer their thoughts on this company’s request.

Back to top

New Mexico considers split speed limit

For years, states have slowly but surely moved away from split speed limits – that is, until now. Now, one state is considering legislation that would create an entirely new one. Meanwhile, an effort is underway in Pennsylvania to help solve the truck parking crisis.

Back to top