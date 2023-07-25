Podcast: OOIDA points to serious problems with AEB proposal

The government is moving forward with a proposed rule to require automatic emergency braking, or AEB, in trucks. OOIDA has some very real concerns about that. We’ll get an update from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office. Also, when it comes to fixing the truck parking crisis, all ideas are on the table, including one that would turn old drive-in theaters into safe spots for trucks to park. And as the EPA pushes strict new emission standards, a new report found that a majority of heavy trucks on the road are already near zero-emission levels.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Turning old drive-ins into new parking

24:19 – Report: Many trucks already near zero emission

39:03 – OOIDA notes problems with AEB plan

OOIDA calls out plans for a proposed automatic emergency brake mandate. A strike at Yellow has been averted, for now at least. And big interstate closures are coming to two different states this week.

Turning old drive-ins into new parking

When it comes to fixing the truck parking crisis, all ideas are on the table, including one that would turn old drive-in theaters into safe spots for trucks to park. We’ll speak with a man from Texas who is exploring the idea.

Report: Many trucks already near zero emission

As the EPA pushes strict new emission standards, a new report found that a majority of heavy trucks on the road are already near zero-emission levels. Allen Schaeffer of the Diesel Technology Forum joins the show to tell us what that means, both for the current state of affairs and the future of diesel technology.

OOIDA notes problems with AEB plan

The government is moving forward with a proposed rule to require automatic emergency braking, or AEB, in trucks. OOIDA has some very real concerns about that. We’ll get an update from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

