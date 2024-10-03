Podcast: OOIDA – leave personal conveyance rules alone

Two stories are dominating the trucking world right now: Hurricane Helene and the port strike. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine stops by with analysis. And law enforcement wants restrictions on personal conveyance, but OOIDA says no thanks. Plus, other regulatory guidance under review. Then, hurricane season has brought up an often-misunderstood aspect of hours of service – the rule on adverse driving conditions. We’ll explain when to use it. And California’s governor is calling state lawmakers for a special session to address fuel-price spikes in the state.

Hurricane, port strike continue to affect trucking

Two stories are dominating the trucking world right now: Hurricane Helene and the port strike. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine stops by Land Line Now with analysis.

OOIDA: Leave personal conveyance rules alone

The rules for using your truck in personal conveyance have been a source of conflict, with some in the enforcement community asking for specific limits on the practice and some truckers arguing for a more flexible interpretation. Now, OOIDA has spoken out on the topic.

When can you use rule on adverse driving conditions?

It’s safe to say that recently, some truckers have encountered adverse driving conditions. And a regulation on the books provides an option for dealing with those. However, when can you used it? Under what circumstances? And for how long? Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department offer some answers.

California governor targets fuel-price spikes

California’s governor is calling state lawmakers for a special session to address fuel-price spikes in the state – something the legislature declined to address in its regular session. Meanwhile, if you live in certain parts of Southern Carolina, you may soon vote on whether to create a sales tax to support transportation.

