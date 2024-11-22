Podcast: OOIDA – FMCSA headed right way on broker transparency

A debate on the so-called driver shortage ended up as a discussion on the retention problem in trucking. Also, at the Women In Trucking conference, OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh spoke out on truck parking – or more precisely, the lack thereof. Then, OOIDA has long pushed for broker transparency, and FMCSA has proposed a rule that looks like it’s headed in the right direction. And President-elect Trump’s pick to head the U.S. DOT may give us some insight into what will happen on key trucking issues.

0:00 – Both sides of debate agree – it’s really a retention problem

10:21 – Pugh describes depth of truck parking problem

24:52 – OOIDA: FMCSA headed right way on broker transparency

39:51 – What does Trump’s DOT pick mean for trucking?

Is there a driver shortage? The facts tell us no, but nevertheless, the narrative persists. Organizers of the Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tenn., were hoping to settle the issue with an actual debate between OOIDA’s executive vice president, Lewie Pugh, and John Larkin of Clarendon Capital. They didn’t exactly settle it, but the two did find some common ground.

Women In Trucking recently held its annual Accelerate! Conference & Expo. And truck parking – or more precisely, the lack thereof – was a big topic of discussion at the event. Lewie Pugh was there to discuss the problem and possible solutions. Land Line Now has a report.

For years, OOIDA has pushed for real enforcement of the existing broker transparency regulation – but FMCSA has failed to enforce it. So the Association pushed for a new regulation that would finally give truckers the information to which they already have a right. Now, Land Line Now has the next chapter in that story. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes offers some details.

President-elect Trump this week named his pick to head the Department of Transportation. So what does that mean in terms of where the DOT – and FMCSA – may be headed, and how will it affect you?

