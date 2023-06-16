Podcast: OOIDA – Expand crash preventability program

OOIDA says it supports expanding the FMCSA’s Crash Preventability Determination Program. We’ll discuss that – and a presidential veto of a resolution regarding a new EPA regulation for trucks – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes. Also, we’ll speak with Stephen Fritz about his operation of transporting elephants, both on land and air. And a 1,600-mile journey behind the wheel of the OOIDA tour truck has left Lewie Pugh with many thoughts on new truck technology and speed limiters. We’ll hear from him about his feelings on how trucking has changed, and what he noticed while out on the road.
09:25 – Transporting the elephant in the room
24:19 – OOIDA: Expand crash preventability determination program
39:03 – A few observations from out on the road
