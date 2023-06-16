Podcast: OOIDA – Expand crash preventability program

OOIDA says it supports expanding the FMCSA’s Crash Preventability Determination Program. We’ll discuss that – and a presidential veto of a resolution regarding a new EPA regulation for trucks – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes. Also, we’ll speak with Stephen Fritz about his operation of transporting elephants, both on land and air. And a 1,600-mile journey behind the wheel of the OOIDA tour truck has left Lewie Pugh with many thoughts on new truck technology and speed limiters. We’ll hear from him about his feelings on how trucking has changed, and what he noticed while out on the road.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Transporting the elephant in the room

24:19 – OOIDA: Expand crash preventability determination program

39:03 – A few observations from out on the road

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A resolution to block EPA regulations has been vetoed by President Biden. U.S. DOT releases 3 million dollars to offset costs of I-95 repairs. And FMCSA releases an update on broker definitions.

Transporting the elephant in the room

Some freight is easier to transport than others, but a man in Arizona might have one of the more difficult loads – elephants. We'll speak with Stephen Fritz about his operation of transporting elephants, both on land and air.

OOIDA: Expand crash preventability determination program

OOIDA says it supports expanding the FMCSA's Crash Preventability Determination Program. We'll discuss that – and a presidential veto of a resolution regarding a new EPA regulation for trucks – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

A few observations from out on the road

A 16-hundred-mile journey behind the wheel of the OOIDA tour truck has left Lewie Pugh with many thoughts on new truck technology and speed limiters. We'll hear from him about his feelings on how trucking has changed, and what he noticed while out on the road.

