Podcast: OOIDA – call on speed limiter bill now

A bill called the DRIVE Act, which would address one of the hottest topics in the trucking industry – speed limiters – is back in Congress. Also, two university researchers’ work has demonstrated a connection between truck drivers’ total compensation and safety out on the road.

0:00 – Newscast

10:11 – Researchers say driver pay linked to safety

39:32 – OOIDA: Call on speed limiter bill now

To read the study on driver compensation and safety by professors Walt Ryley and Michael Belzer, click here.

Truckers are urged to call their representative about the DRIVE Act, HR2819, which would stop any proposed speed limiter rule. Call 202-224-3121, or com.

OOIDA issues a call to action over speed limiters

Also in today’s news: FMCSA voids thousands of medical certificates. And Arkansas moves one step closer to stricter English proficiency requirements for CDL holders.

Researchers say driver pay linked to safety

What makes for a safe driver? It’s not a frivolous question; it’s something that’s important to understand. On the most basic level, we define a safe driver as one who does not get involved in crashes. But what behaviors help drivers avoid those crashes, and what makes people engage in those behaviors? Two researchers have conducted a study and concluded that better driver pay – or more precisely, better compensation – promotes safer driving. Walt Ryley, an assistant professor at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, joins the show.

OOIDA: Call on speed limiter bill now

A bill called the DRIVE Act, which would address one of the hottest topics in the trucking industry – speed limiters – is back in Congress for what could be the final chapter in a long-running battle. We’ll find out what’s in the bill, who’s behind it and why it matters to you from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

