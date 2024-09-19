Podcast: NTSB report doesn’t tell whole story of 2022 crash

An NTSB investigation into a 2022 crash put most of the blame on a motor carrier, but there is far more to the story. We’ll explain. Also, Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA offers some insight into a new study regarding detention time. And a Georgia congressman explains why he opposed a bill that would raise the minimum required insurance coverage for motor carriers. Then, OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis heard a road rumor recently regarding the personal conveyance rule – one that has little resemblance to reality.

0:00 – NTSB report doesn’t tell whole story of 2022 crash

10:07 – The depth – and cost – of the detention time problem

25:00 – Congressman: No need to raise insurance requirements

40:06 – Personal conveyance on Fridays only?

NTSB report doesn’t tell whole story of 2022 crash

A National Transportation Safety Board investigation into a 2022 crash involving a tractor-trailer and a party bus puts most of the blame on the trucking company. But Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine says there’s more to the story. Land Line Now covers that along with other news of the day, including new cross-border freight numbers and added support for three trucking-related bills in the U.S. House.

The depth – and cost – of the detention time problem

Detention time continues to be one of the issues in the industry with some of the most direct impacts on truck drivers’ daily lives. And now, a new study is taking a closer look at the topic. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office offers some insight.

Congressman: No need to raise insurance requirements

A bill introduced last year in Congress calls for increasing the minimum required insurance coverage for motor carriers from $750,000 to $5 million. However, some members of Congress have a different view of the issue – and one of those is Rep. Mike Collins of Georgia. We’ll speak with him about the bill and the issues behind it.

Personal conveyance on Fridays only?

OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis has been celebrating Truck Driver Appreciation Week. Meanwhile, he’s fighting the usual spate of road rumors – including one involving personal conveyance that sounds just too crazy to be believed.

