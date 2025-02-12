Podcast: Nine states eye changes to their fuel tax

Nine states are taking a long, hard look at their fuel taxes, and several that have had regular increases may slow that process down. Also, trucking singer Long Haul Paul – a longtime trucker and OOIDA member – has come out with a new song about another trucker’s life. And a lot of questions around insurance can pop up when you lease on to a motor carrier. We’ll go over some of the considerations.
09:46 – Trucker and singer releases a new song
24:24 – Insurance considerations when you lease on
39:23 – Nine states eye changes to their fuel tax
Trucker and singer releases a new song
For several years now, OOIDA member Paul Marhoefer has gone by a different name – Long Haul Paul. Under that name, he won a talent competition and became a trucking singer. Now, he’s released a new trucking song titled, “Four Million Miles Deep.” He’ll join Land Line Now to discuss his song and his history in the trucking industry.
Insurance considerations when you lease on
A lot of questions around insurance can pop up when you lease on to a motor carrier. Trina Skywalker and Lisa Waske of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department sit down with Land Line Now to discuss what is typically covered and what you should add on to your policy.
Nine states eye changes to their fuel tax
Nine states are taking a long, hard look at their fuel taxes – and several that have had regular increases may slow that process down or stop it all together. Meanwhile, a Washington state effort would use vehicle fees to help fund roads.