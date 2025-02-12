Podcast: Nine states eye changes to their fuel tax

Nine states are taking a long, hard look at their fuel taxes, and several that have had regular increases may slow that process down. Also, trucking singer Long Haul Paul – a longtime trucker and OOIDA member – has come out with a new song about another trucker’s life. And a lot of questions around insurance can pop up when you lease on to a motor carrier. We’ll go over some of the considerations.

0:00 – Newscast

09:46 – Trucker and singer releases a new song

24:24 – Insurance considerations when you lease on

39:23 – Nine states eye changes to their fuel tax

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Congress moves one step closer to delaying beneficial ownership information reporting requirements. Diesel prices remain flat. And the OOIDA Foundation calls a new driver shortage report “ludicrous.”

Back to top

Trucker and singer releases a new song

For several years now, OOIDA member Paul Marhoefer has gone by a different name – Long Haul Paul. Under that name, he won a talent competition and became a trucking singer. Now, he’s released a new trucking song titled, “Four Million Miles Deep.” He’ll join Land Line Now to discuss his song and his history in the trucking industry.

Back to top

Insurance considerations when you lease on

A lot of questions around insurance can pop up when you lease on to a motor carrier. Trina Skywalker and Lisa Waske of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department sit down with Land Line Now to discuss what is typically covered and what you should add on to your policy.

Back to top

Nine states eye changes to their fuel tax

Nine states are taking a long, hard look at their fuel taxes – and several that have had regular increases may slow that process down or stop it all together. Meanwhile, a Washington state effort would use vehicle fees to help fund roads.

Back to top