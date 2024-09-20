Podcast: New York idling bounty sparks pushback

Opposition to a New York City program that relies on residents to report idling trucks is growing. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine explains. Also, brokers are adding more and more contract requirements that truckers are obligated to meet – and it’s causing problems for truckers. Then, LEDs allow you to do all kinds of things with lights that were never possible before. Bryan Martin of 4 State Trucks discusses the ups and downs of LED lighting. And a found USB drive or a connection to Wi-Fi may set you up for a cybersecurity nightmare. Jason Lutes and Aaron Phillips of OOIDA’s I.T. Department explain.

0:00 – New York idling bounty sparks pushback

10:07 – What sort of requirements are brokers adding to contracts?

25:00 – LEDs continue to give truckers wide array of options

40:06 – The seemingly innocuous could spell trouble for your computer

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

For more information on filing your Beneficial Ownership Information Report, click here.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

New York idling bounty sparks pushback

Opposition to a program in New York City that relies on residents to report idling trucks is growing. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to explain what’s happening.

Back to top

What sort of requirements are brokers adding to contracts?

We’ve talked many times on our program about reading the contracts you’re about to sign with brokers – and about how difficult it can be due to the size, length and complexity of those documents. However, as time goes on, brokers are adding more and more contract requirements that truckers are obligated to meet.

Back to top

LEDs continue to give truckers wide array of options

It used to be that the only option a trucker had for lights was the plain, old incandescent lamps. But now, with the advent of LEDs, you can do all kinds of things that were never possible before. Bryan Martin, the boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo., discusses the ins, outs, ups and downs of LED lighting.

Back to top

The seemingly innocuous could spell trouble for your computer

Seen a USB sitting around in a public place lately and thought about picking it up? Ever connect to public Wi-Fi at a truck stop or restaurant or basically anywhere? You could be setting yourself up for a cybersecurity nightmare. Jason Lutes and Aaron Phillips of OOIDA’s I.T. Department stop by Land Line Now with some useful tips for keeping cybercriminals at bay.

Back to top