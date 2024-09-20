Contact Us

Podcast: New York idling bounty sparks pushback

September 20, 2024

|

Opposition to a New York City program that relies on residents to report idling trucks is growing. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine explains. Also, brokers are adding more and more contract requirements that truckers are obligated to meet – and it’s causing problems for truckers. Then, LEDs allow you to do all kinds of things with lights that were never possible before. Bryan Martin of 4 State Trucks discusses the ups and downs of LED lighting. And a found USB drive or a connection to Wi-Fi may set you up for a cybersecurity nightmare. Jason Lutes and Aaron Phillips of OOIDA’s I.T. Department explain.

0:00 – New York idling bounty sparks pushback

10:07 – What sort of requirements are brokers adding to contracts?

25:00 – LEDs continue to give truckers wide array of options

40:06 – The seemingly innocuous could spell trouble for your computer

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • For more information on filing your Beneficial Ownership Information Report, click here.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

 

 

New York idling bounty sparks pushback

Opposition to a program in New York City that relies on residents to report idling trucks is growing. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to explain what’s happening.

Back to top

What sort of requirements are brokers adding to contracts?

We’ve talked many times on our program about reading the contracts you’re about to sign with brokers – and about how difficult it can be due to the size, length and complexity of those documents. However, as time goes on, brokers are adding more and more contract requirements that truckers are obligated to meet.

Back to top

LEDs continue to give truckers wide array of options

It used to be that the only option a trucker had for lights was the plain, old incandescent lamps. But now, with the advent of LEDs, you can do all kinds of things that were never possible before. Bryan Martin, the boss man at Chrome Shop Mafia in Joplin, Mo., discusses the ins, outs, ups and downs of LED lighting.

Back to top

The seemingly innocuous could spell trouble for your computer

Seen a USB sitting around in a public place lately and thought about picking it up? Ever connect to public Wi-Fi at a truck stop or restaurant or basically anywhere? You could be setting yourself up for a cybersecurity nightmare. Jason Lutes and Aaron Phillips of OOIDA’s I.T. Department stop by Land Line Now with some useful tips for keeping cybercriminals at bay.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

crash

Podcast: NTSB report doesn’t tell whole story of 2022 crash

An NTSB investigation into a 2022 truck-bus crash put most of the blame on a motor carrier, but there is far more to the story.

September 19

Dockworkers’ strike port

Podcast: Dockworkers’ strike could be a problem for trucking

A possible dockworkers’ strike on the East Coast and Gulf Coast could create problems in the trucking industry, at ports and beyond.

September 18

OSHA hours of service

Podcast: OSHA hits carrier hard on hours-of-service violations

OSHA is cracking down on a company that thumbed its nose at hours-of-service rules – and it’s going to cost the company a substantial fine.

September 17

Podcast: Freight market showing more signs of slow recovery

The freight market shows positive signs, but hold off on hope. Plus, a network offers direct aid to disaster zones with truckers’ help.

September 16

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: New York idling bounty sparks pushback

Podcast: NTSB report doesn’t tell whole story of 2022 crash

Podcast: Dockworkers’ strike could be a problem for trucking

Podcast: OSHA hits carrier hard on hours-of-service violations

Podcast: Freight market showing more signs of slow recovery