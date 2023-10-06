Podcast: New York City tackles truck parking

New York City is taking action to alleviate at least part of the city’s truck parking problem. Zach Miller is the director of Metro Region Operations for the Trucking Association of New York. We’ll talk with him about the plan. Also, in an effort to combat human trafficking, transportation leaders from across the country met this week. We’ll have details from the meeting, including what efforts are being made in the trucking industry to train drivers. And California has been busy. Autonomous trucks, increased tolls on seven bridges and automated ticket cameras all have been on the agenda.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Panel examines efforts to combat human trafficking

25:00 – New York City tackles truck parking

39:28 – Autonomous truck bill blocked in California

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Support continues to grow for the House truck parking bill. CVSA releases the results from Operation Safe Driver Week. And ever try to pop a side wheelie in your truck? An Italian stuntman did.

Panel examines efforts to combat human trafficking

New York City tackles truck parking

Autonomous truck bill blocked in California

