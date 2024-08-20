Podcast: New Pennsylvania law makes electric cars pony up for roads

Many truckers would agree that electric vehicles should pay their fair share for roads. Now, a Pennsylvania law aims to do just that. Also, a tax projection can help you foresee what you’ll pay in taxes each year – and help you succeed in business. And some of the concerns about AI – artificial intelligence – are specific to transportation, including to trucking. OOIDA recently alerted the U.S. DOT to a few.
10:22 – New Pennsylvania law makes electric cars pony up for roads
25:10 – Tax projections can help you succeed in business
40:08 – OOIDA expresses concerns about AI
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Average diesel prices dip for a sixth straight week. Tax Fairness for Workers Act increases co-sponsors to 191. And the mayoral candidate who wants to legislate with an AI chatbot.
New Pennsylvania law makes electric cars pony up for roads
Here’s a statement most truckers would likely agree on: Electric vehicles should pay their fair share for using our roads. That said, now comes the hard part – collecting that cash. Several states have tackled the issue, Pennsylvania being among the latest. A new law there will charge owners of those vehicles a flat fee. The law’s author, state Sen. Greg Rothman, joins Land Line Now.
Tax projections can help you succeed in business
Many truckers rely on their tax preparer for basic advice regarding their business. And that’s actually a good idea. But that good idea becomes even better if you know what sort of taxes you might be paying at the end of the tax year. And you can do that by putting together what’s called a tax projection. Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service explains.
OOIDA expresses concerns about AI
By now, you’ve likely heard about AI – artificial intelligence – as well as the concerns many people have with the emerging technology. Some of those concerns are specific to transportation, including to trucking. And OOIDA recently alerted the U.S. DOT to a few of those. Land Line Now also shares the latest on the EPA’s potential waiver for a CARB rule.