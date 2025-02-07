Podcast: Nailing down the rapidly changing tariff picture

It’s been hard to keep up with the back-and-forth battle over tariffs, with changes sometimes happening within hours, rather than days or weeks. Also, an expert on cybersecurity discusses the most recent trends on the topic and offers some tips for keeping yourself and your company safe. And a Mississippi effort would trim and gradually end the state’s income tax – but would significantly increase funding for transportation.
09:46 – Nailing down the rapidly changing tariff picture
24:24 – Tending to your personal cybersecurity
39:23 – Mississippi eyes end to income tax, but more road funding
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- If you want to haul essential supplies into disaster zones under federal contract, FEMA is holding a virtual question-and-answer seminar on Feb. 10 covering what you need to know.
- Click here for more information on the National Motor Freight Traffic Association’s webinar on practical cybersecurity for owner-operators.
- Visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State webpage.
- Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the TA in Willcox, Ariz., Feb. 8-9. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
Nailing down the rapidly changing tariff picture
This week has been a whirlwind in many ways, but one that stands out is the back-and-forth on the issue of tariffs. It’s been hard to keep up with this battle over the import taxes between the U.S. and Canada, Mexico and China, with changes sometime happening in hours, rather than days or weeks. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes joins Land Line Now to discuss that – and some of the president’s latest nominees for trucking-related positions.
Tending to your personal cybersecurity
The most recent trends report for trucking cybersecurity has been released. Ben Wilkins, cybersecurity principal engineer with the National Motor Freight Traffic Association, joins Land Line Now to share how things are going, as well as some tips for keeping yourself and your company safe.
Mississippi eyes end to income tax, but more road funding
An effort in Mississippi would trim and gradually eliminate the state’s income tax but, at the same time, would significantly increase funding for transportation – in part by increasing the taxes that are paid on fuel. Meanwhile, a lawmaker in Pennsylvania wants to give truck drivers an incentive to buy zero-direct-emission trucks.