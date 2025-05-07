Podcast: More freight shows up in spot market

Truckstop says there’s more freight showing up in the spot market than normal, including one commodity that saw a 10-cent jump in rates. Also, predatory towing is a continuing problem – but regular towing isn’t cheap for truckers, either, and some say it’s getting even worse. And the North American Punjabi Trucking Association recently took an active role in urging FMCSA to get serious about broker transparency.

0:00 – The final nail is hammered into California’s Advanced Clean Fleets coffin

10:05 – More freight shows up in spot market

24:32 – The cost of towing a truck is on the rise

39:32 – Punjabi group joins the fight for broker transparency

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. That includes Spotify, Apple Podcasts and iHeart Radio. Don’t forget to click on “Follow.”

The final nail is hammered into California’s Advanced Clean Fleets coffin

Also in today’s top news: A new bill seeks to make it easier for veterans to transition into trucking. And commercial vehicle traffic is being eliminated at one U.S.-Mexico border crossing.

Back to top

More freight shows up in spot market

There’s more freight showing up in the spot market than normal. Brent Hutto with Truckstop joins us in Studio A to break down all the numbers, including one commodity that saw a 10-cent jump.

Back to top

The cost of towing a truck is on the rise

For some time, we’ve talked about the high costs of predatory towing – and some of those bills are outrageous. But regular towing isn’t cheap for truckers, either, and some say it’s getting even worse. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department join the program to explain the ins and outs of the problem.

Back to top

Punjabi group joins the fight for broker transparency

There are plenty of groups out there that are set up to help their truck-driving members. That list includes the North American Punjabi Trucking Association, which most recently took an active role in urging FMCSA to get serious about broker transparency. The association’s founder and CEO, Raman Dhillon, joins the show to talk about its mission.

Back to top