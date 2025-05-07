Podcast: More freight shows up in spot market

Truckstop says there’s more freight showing up in the spot market than normal, including one commodity that saw a 10-cent jump in rates. Also, predatory towing is a continuing problem – but regular towing isn’t cheap for truckers, either, and some say it’s getting even worse. And the North American Punjabi Trucking Association recently took an active role in urging FMCSA to get serious about broker transparency.
0:00 – The final nail is hammered into California’s Advanced Clean Fleets coffin
10:05 – More freight shows up in spot market
24:32 – The cost of towing a truck is on the rise
39:32 – Punjabi group joins the fight for broker transparency
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Find more information about the freight market online.
- Two Texas bills, SB39 and HB4688, would only allow evidence about who is at fault in the first phase of trials regarding crashes involving trucks. Click here to express your support.
- Nevada truckers are urged to contact their state Assembly members to voice opposition to SB180, which would raise insurance requirements for intrastate truckers. You can find contact information for your state Assembly member here.
- You can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the Kwik Trip in Tomah, Wis., May 7. That’s located at Exit 143 off Interstate 94. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- New Mexico truckers can find their lawmaker’s contact information here to call them about SB 226, a bill that would create a split speed limit in that state. You can also call your lawmaker in the state House at 505-986-4300.
The final nail is hammered into California’s Advanced Clean Fleets coffin
Also in today’s top news: A new bill seeks to make it easier for veterans to transition into trucking. And commercial vehicle traffic is being eliminated at one U.S.-Mexico border crossing.
More freight shows up in spot market
There’s more freight showing up in the spot market than normal. Brent Hutto with Truckstop joins us in Studio A to break down all the numbers, including one commodity that saw a 10-cent jump.
The cost of towing a truck is on the rise
For some time, we’ve talked about the high costs of predatory towing – and some of those bills are outrageous. But regular towing isn’t cheap for truckers, either, and some say it’s getting even worse. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department join the program to explain the ins and outs of the problem.
Punjabi group joins the fight for broker transparency
There are plenty of groups out there that are set up to help their truck-driving members. That list includes the North American Punjabi Trucking Association, which most recently took an active role in urging FMCSA to get serious about broker transparency. The association’s founder and CEO, Raman Dhillon, joins the show to talk about its mission.