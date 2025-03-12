Podcast: Missouri lawmaker pushes towing reform

After years of effort, another attempt to reform predatory towing in Missouri is on the agenda, with one lawmaker determined to get it done. Also, from a reintroduced federal truck parking bill and Missouri’s efforts to address the parking shortage to an FMCSA study that fell a bit short and new truck parking apps, we have plenty of parking news to share. And there’s lots of optimism showing up in the spot market. Brent Hutto with Truckstop says load-posting volumes were above the five-year average.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Leadership at the Department of Transportation comes into better focus. A new round of tariffs is announced. And we’ll tell you which state is inching closer to a speed differential rule for heavy trucks.

Missouri lawmaker pushes towing reform

If you’re a professional trucker and a small-business trucker in particular, you know too well how one nonconsensual tow can take you from a profitable business to financial despair. Missouri State Representative Dave Griffith understands it as well, which is why he’s introduced legislation that would put some towing protections in place. He joins Land Line Now to explain.

Federal, state efforts target parking shortage

Our latest installment of The Parking Zone covers a lot of ground. From the reintroduction of the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act and Missouri’s efforts to address the parking shortage to an FMCSA study that fell a bit short, new truck parking apps and more, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine has a lot to share regarding the latest in truck parking news.

’Optimism’ is the word of the day in the spot market

There’s lots of optimism showing up in the spot market. Brent Hutto with Truckstop says load-posting volumes were up 15.3% above the five-year average. We’ll hear more from him in today’s market update.

