Podcast: Making the switch from diesel to electric

Two universities are exploring the idea of converting existing diesel trucks into electric trucks. And this month, they put on an event to showcase how the transformation would work. OOIDA President Todd Spencer and Land Line Magazine Staff Writer Tyson Fisher attended the event. Also, a New York trucker is being applauded after he maneuvered his truck to stop a fleeing suspect in the shooting of a state trooper. And OOIDA has many tools it uses to influence what happens in Washington, D.C., on behalf of truckers. And one of those is its political action committee.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Making the jump from diesel to electric

24:19 – Trucker stops suspect in shooting

39:03 – The OOIDA PAC

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

Six new co-sponsors have been added to a bill that would prohibit mandated speed limiters. New York City’s congestion pricing plan just got final approval to move ahead. The issue of truck parking is getting some attention on mainstream media.

Back to top

Making the jump from diesel to electric

Two universities are exploring the idea of converting existing diesel trucks into electric trucks. And this month, they put on an event to showcase how the transformation would work. OOIDA President Todd Spencer and Land Line Magazine Staff Writer Tyson Fisher attended the event.

Back to top

Trucker stops suspect in shooting

A truck driver in New York is being applauded after he maneuvered his truck to stop a fleeing suspect in the shooting of a state trooper. We’ll speak with him about what happened, and how he says he was just in the right place at the right time.

Back to top

The OOIDA PAC

OOIDA has many tools it uses to influence what happens in Washington, D.C., on behalf of truckers. And one of those is its PAC. As part of our ongoing coverage of the Association’s 50th anniversary, we’ll discuss the PAC with OOIDA Chief of Staff Angel Burnell and the Association’s director of federal affairs, Jay Grimes.

Back to top