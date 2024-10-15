Podcast: Looking for other bridges vulnerable to collapse

In the wake of the Key Bridge collapse, researchers are considering what other crossings could be taken down by a wayward container ship. Also, the EIA’s latest short-term energy outlook says diesel prices will likely decline over the coming months. We’ll go through the data. And ELDs were supposed to be for hours-of-service compliance only, but more entities want to use the devices to track truckers’ location.

The Energy Information Administration is out with its latest short-term energy outlook – and it forecasts diesel prices to decline over the coming months. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine helps us parse through the data. Plus, new details about the reopening of Interstate 40 in North Carolina, the results of ATRI’s top concerns study and more.

Truckers are notoriously independent – and they have to be. Even with all of our modern electronics, no one else – and I mean no one – can see what that trucker sees or guide reaction in the way the average truck driver does every single day. But of course, that doesn’t stop some people from trying – and the latest wrinkle in that trend is an increase in tracking truckers using technology already in the cab. We’ll find out what’s going on and why it matters from Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.

Earlier this year, Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River. Now, researchers at Johns Hopkins University are looking into not only that collapse, but also what other bridges across the U.S. may be vulnerable to a similar disaster. Michael Shields, an associate professor at the university’s Whiting School of Engineering, explains what they know so far and what’s next.

