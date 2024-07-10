Podcast: Long-running truck show takes its final bow

Truckers from across the U.S. and Canada are gathering in Wisconsin as the Waupun Truck-N-Show is preparing for its 35th and final run. Also, what if you could charge an electric truck while you drive? Researchers at Purdue University are giving it a shot. And the July Fourth holiday made for a short week, which had an impact on the spot market. We’ll find out just how much load posts dropped and what impact the holiday had on rates.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – Long-running truck show takes its final bow

25:00 – Charging trucks in motion? Researchers say it could happen

40:09 – The holiday week was not kind to freight, rates

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Click here to get all the details on the upcoming Waupun Truck-N-Show.

Get more information about the freight market.

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott, Iowa, for the Walcott Truckers Jamboree Thursday through Saturday, July 11-13. That’s located at Exit 284 off Interstate 80. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Advisory Committee on Underride Protections releases two reports after failing to find common ground. A broker transparency proposal is still on track for release this year. And Love’s sets the record straight after buzz and rumors over numbered spots

Back to top

Long-running truck show takes its final bow

The Waupun Truck-N-Show is right around the corner. It’s the 35th year for the Wisconsin truck show – and the last. We speak with the event’s vice president about what led to the difficult decision. We’ll also hear what this year’s show – which brings truckers from all over the U.S. and Canada – has in store and how it’s perhaps shaping up to be the biggest one ever.

Back to top

Charging trucks in motion? Researchers say it could happen

There are a number of challenges associated with electrifying heavy trucks, from the increased weight and the lack of charging infrastructure to the time it takes to charge a single truck for long distances. But what if you could charge the truck while you drive? Researchers at Purdue University are giving it a shot with a truck provided by Cummins. They’ll tell us about the project, which has immense potential.

Back to top

The holiday week was not kind to freight, rates

The July Fourth holiday made for a short week, which had an impact on the spot market. We speak with Robert Rouse of DAT to find out just how much load posts dropped and what impact the holiday had on rates.

Back to top