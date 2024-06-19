Podcast: Lease-purchase agreements something best avoided

When it comes to lease-purchase agreements, OOIDA advises everyone to avoid them at all costs. But some might wonder why. A host of mental health issues can often come with a trucking job – and loneliness is at the top of the list. Also, another successful SuperRigs is in the books, and this year’s winner says he went just to have fun because it was in his own backyard. And picking up a USB you see sitting around or using public Wi-Fi could expose you to the risk of being hacked. OOIDA’s IT Department offers some tips to avoid the problem.
0:00 – Fighting loneliness out on the open road
10:14 – Lease-purchase agreements something best avoided
25:09 – SuperRigs winner went just to have fun
40:09 – Protecting yourself against the latest computer scams
Fighting loneliness out on the open road
It’s no secret that trucking can be a lonely profession. There are a whole host of mental health issues that often come with the job – and loneliness is at the top of the list. But there are some strategies for dealing with the feelings that sometimes arise. Therapist Buck Black joins the program with some tips.
Lease-purchase agreements something best avoided
When it comes to lease-purchase agreements, OOIDA advises everyone to avoid them at all costs. But some might wonder why. We’ll take a look at the dangers and pitfalls of some of these agreements and explain how they could leave you worse off than you started.
SuperRigs winner just went to have fun
Another successful SuperRigs is in the books, and this year’s winner says he went just to have fun because it was in his own backyard. We speak with him about taking home the grand prize and what it means to claim a spot in next year’s Shell Rotella calendar.
Protecting yourself against the latest computer scams
Seen a USB sitting around in a public place lately and thought about picking it up? Ever connect to public Wi-Fi at a truck stop or restaurant or basically anywhere? You could be setting yourself up for a cybersecurity nightmare. Jason Lutes and Aaron Phillips of OOIDA’s IT Department stop by with some useful tips for keeping cybercriminals at bay.