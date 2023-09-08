Podcast: “Kick in the teeth” to hardworking truckers

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

0:00 – Newscast

9:54 – “Kick in the teeth” to hardworking truckers

24:39 – Coming soon: Truck Driver Appreciation Week

39:33 – New rules, laws in Texas

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Today’s news: A hearing on automated CMVs is scheduled for next week

Plus, an almost $3 billion battery cell factory is announced, Canada’s Minister of Transport is recognizing the hard work of truckers during National Trucking Week in Canada, and more.

Back to top

“Kick in the teeth” to hardworking truckers

A hearing in the U.S. House on autonomous trucks is happening during Truck Driver Appreciation Week. OOIDA takes issue with the timing of the topic and pretty much the whole thing. Plus, an AEB proposal update and new leadership at FMCSA.

Back to top

Coming soon: Truck Driver Appreciation Week

In honor of Truck Driver Appreciation Week, C.H. Robinson will be touring around, collecting money for a good cause and giving thanks to those who keep America moving. We get a preview from Cody Griggs, director of product management for C.H. Robinson.

Back to top

New rules, laws in Texas

A host of new rules and laws related to trucking are now in effect in Texas. Keith Goble of Land Line Magazine runs down the list, which includes efforts to combat fraudulent CDLs, heavier trucks, variable speed limits and more.

Back to top