Podcast: Jingle bells ringing for holiday-shipping season

The 2024 holiday-shipping season is about to pick up steam, and Hamish Woodrow of analytics firm Motive is cautiously optimistic. Also, Land Line Magazine’s Jami Jones goes over details of FMCSA’s final rule on oral fluid drug testing, which was published this week. And from more federal funding for truck parking projects to another city moving to ban truck parking on city streets, Land Line Magazine’s Tyson Fisher joins us for another edition of The Parking Zone. Then, the marketplace continues to maintain strength for available freight. Truckstop’s Brent Hutto goes over the freight data and rates.

Final rule issued on oral fluid drug testing

Oral fluid testing is one step closer to being implemented. Land Line Now sits down with Land Line Magazine’s Jami Jones to go over details of the final rule, which was published this week.

Motive: Jingle bells ringing for holiday-shipping season

The holiday-shipping season is about to pick up steam – and Hamish Woodrow, Motive’s head of strategic analytics, is cautiously optimistic. Will that momentum carry over into the new year? Plus, what’s driving the cross-border trucking boom at the southern border? Woodrow answers both for Land Line Now.

Good news and bad news on truck parking

From more federal funding for truck parking projects and another city moving to ban truck parking on city streets to a statement he takes issue with and more, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now for another edition of The Parking Zone.

Freight availability holding fast

The marketplace continues to maintain strength for available freight. Land Line Now speaks with Truckstop’s Brent Hutto about freight data, rates and how things are looking in week 44 of 2024.

