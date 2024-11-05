Podcast: Is the under-21 pilot program really working?

Is the under-21 pilot program for interstate trucking meeting its goals? We’ll find out what the Congressional Research Service says. Also, OOIDA is working to dispel the driver shortage myth, increase truck parking and encourage lawmakers to show their support for the industry. And a small eastern Tennessee town cut off by flooding from Hurricane Helene has found a unique way to reconnect – one involving semitrailers.

0:00 – Newscast

10:21 – OOIDA tackles driver shortage myth, truck parking and more

24:52 – Small town reconnects with the world in a unique way

39:51 – Is the under-21 pilot program really working?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

New trucking jobs numbers may provide hints about the freight recession recovery. FMCSA proposes pushing back its broker financial responsibility rule. And Pilot announces its 2024 Road Warrior grand prize winner.

OOIDA tackles driver shortage myth, truck parking and more

OOIDA fights for the rights of all truckers, and one of the ways it does that is by advocating for its 150,000 members. Land Line Now speaks with the Association’s public relations director about recent headlines in trucking news and how OOIDA is working to dispel the driver shortage myth, increase truck parking and encourage lawmakers to show their support for the industry.

Small town reconnects with the world in a unique way

It’s said that people are most creative when dealing with a crisis. That’s certainly true for the residents of a small eastern Tennessee town cut off by flooding from Hurricane Helene. They found a creative way to reconnect with the world, and it involves semitrailers. Storm chaser Aaron Rigsby tells Land Line Now about the problem they faced and how they solved it.

Is the under-21 pilot program really working?

Is the pilot program to bring people under 21 years of age into interstate trucking meeting its goals? That’s the question that the Congressional Research Service is trying to answer in an interim report that’s just come out. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office offers some details.

