Podcast: Is a solution on the horizon for congestion tolling battle?

Driver-facing cameras are not popular with truckers. But some carriers see them very differently. One driver offers his point of view. Also, with the advent of LEDs, you can do all kinds of things with lights that were never possible before. Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia explains. And one thing you can be sure of in trucking – at some point, something will go wrong. Marty Ellis tells us how it happened to him.

0:00 – Newscast

10:11 – Is a solution on the horizon for congestion tolling battle?

24:49 – You can do all kinds of things with LEDs

39:32 – At some point, something will go wrong

If you have questions about the text/email scam targeting OOIDA Truckers Advantage members, call WEX Customer Support at 833-225-5939.

Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.

To comment on the U.S. Department of Commerce investigation into the national security risks associated with the import of large trucks and their parts, go to gov and enter Docket No. BIS-2025-0024.

The Department of Commerce begins investigation into imported large trucks over cybersecurity concerns

Also in today’s top news: A new bill in Congress would give some relief to dry bulk haulers. And a new scam is targeting fuel card holders.

Is a solution on the horizon for congestion tolling battle?

The battle between the federal government and the state of New York over congestion tolling in Manhattan is reaching fever pitch, as both sides fire salvos at the other. We’ll discuss that – and an insurance industry group that wants FMCSA to change a statement regarding side underride guards – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

You can do all kinds of things with LEDs

It used to be that the only option a trucker had for lights were the plain, old incandescent lamps. But now, with the advent of LEDs, you can do all kinds of things with lights that were never possible before. We’ll discuss the ins, outs, ups and downs of LED lighting with Bryan Martin, the boss man at Joplin, Missouri’s Chrome Shop Mafia.

At some point, something will go wrong

One thing you can be sure of when you work in the trucking industry – at some point, something somewhere on the truck is going to go wrong that puts a crimp in your plans. Marty Ellis experienced that just a short time ago – with predictable results. We’ll hear from the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

