Podcast: In a wreck? Downtime compensation could be right for you

Guidance document review & GOT Truckers Act

As the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration pores over its guidance documents, deciding which ones are good the way they are, which ones need revising and which ones need to be axed, the agency wants public feedback. But so far, it’s not getting much. Perhaps that’s why FMCSA just extended the comment period. Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine provides some context about the guidance document review process and an update about another bipartisan, trucking-related House bill gaining support.

Downtime compensation

There’s nothing good about being involved in an accident, but if you happen to find yourself in that unfortunate situation, attorney Kelsea Eckert recommends you look into something called “downtime compensation.” She says a lot of people don’t know about it and explains what’s involved in getting it.

Weather events & insurance considerations

Driving in inclement weather is part of the job. And while that usually doesn’t lead to disaster, even relatively normal weather events can involve insurance considerations. Land Line Now gets the scoop from Trista Roby and Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department.

How would a government shutdown affect trucking?

It’s not Groundhog Day, but here we are again, facing another possible government shutdown. Bryce Mongeon, OOIDA director of legislative affairs, breaks down the latest from Washington, D.C., and the potential impact on the trucking industry.

