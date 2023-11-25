Podcast: Improving fuel economy – real vs. fake

When it comes to increasing fuel economy, plenty of scams and half-cooked ideas await a chance to separate you from your money. Also, a trio of OOIDA members have been honored as Road Warriors by Pilot Flying J – and we talk with the grand prize winner, Don Crouse. Then, the director of the FBI recently warned Congress that the attack by Hamas against Israel could inspire attacks here in the United States.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Improving fuel economy: real vs. fake

24:50 – Honoring a Road Warrior

39:29 – Be aware of security concerns

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers Act is now in the hands of lawmakers. Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office explains why the Association has thrown its support behind the effort to overturn an exemption for truckers that’s been around since the Great Depression, with some added context from the sponsor of the House bill, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey.

Back to top

Improving fuel economy: real vs. fake

When it comes to increasing fuel economy, plenty of scams and half-cooked ideas await a chance to separate you from your money. So what are real ways to improve your fuel consumption, and which ones are less-than-reputable?

Back to top

Honoring a Road Warrior

A trio of OOIDA members have been honored as Road Warriors by Pilot Flying J – and we talk with the grand prize winner, Don Crouse. He tells us about his involvement in Wreaths Across America; his truck, which garners a lot of attention; and more.

Back to top

Be aware of security concerns

The director of the FBI recently warned Congress that the attack by Hamas against Israel could inspire attacks here in the United States. And that means truckers have to be extra vigilant in the days ahead.

Back to top