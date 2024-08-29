Contact Us

Podcast: Improving driver training, one school at a time

August 29, 2024

FMCSA is about to spend millions of dollars to improve training at several facilities. And the training includes some for current drivers. Also, there are things you can do to mitigate and prevent tire damage from heat. Andy McCulloch of Michelin has the cure. And New Jersey lawmakers are taking a closer look at a mandate for electric vehicles put in place by a state agency, while West Virginia is ready to spend a chunk of change on road work.

0:00 – Newscast.

10:22 – Improving driver training, one school at a time

25:10 – Taking the heat off your tires

40:08 – New Jersey casts a sideways glance at electric vehicle mandates

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

NTSB recommends stronger state and federal regulations for motor carriers following a crash investigation. Port volumes on the West Coast and elsewhere are booming. And TuSimple reaches a settlement with investors over fraud accusations.

Improving driver training, one school at a time

The FMCSA didn’t require actual time behind the wheel when it set up its driver training rule – but it is about to spend millions of dollars to improve training at a number of facilities. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes joins the program with information about that – plus the latest on the FMCSA’s effort to update its registration system.

Taking the heat off your tires

It doesn’t matter how many technological advances come along, there’s no disputing that heat remains the number one enemy of your tires. But there are things you can do to mitigate and prevent damage. Andy McCulloch of Michelin has the cure for controlling the internal cavity temperature, belt edge temperatures and more.

New Jersey casts a sideways glance at electric vehicle mandates

New Jersey lawmakers are taking a closer look at a mandate for electric vehicles put in place by a state agency. Meanwhile, West Virginia is ready to spend a chunk of change on road work.

