Podcast: Improving driver training, one school at a time

FMCSA is about to spend millions of dollars to improve training at several facilities. And the training includes some for current drivers. Also, there are things you can do to mitigate and prevent tire damage from heat. Andy McCulloch of Michelin has the cure. And New Jersey lawmakers are taking a closer look at a mandate for electric vehicles put in place by a state agency, while West Virginia is ready to spend a chunk of change on road work.

0:00 – Newscast.

10:22 – Improving driver training, one school at a time

25:10 – Taking the heat off your tires

40:08 – New Jersey casts a sideways glance at electric vehicle mandates

Improving driver training, one school at a time

The FMCSA didn’t require actual time behind the wheel when it set up its driver training rule – but it is about to spend millions of dollars to improve training at a number of facilities. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes joins the program with information about that – plus the latest on the FMCSA’s effort to update its registration system.

Taking the heat off your tires

It doesn’t matter how many technological advances come along, there’s no disputing that heat remains the number one enemy of your tires. But there are things you can do to mitigate and prevent damage. Andy McCulloch of Michelin has the cure for controlling the internal cavity temperature, belt edge temperatures and more.

New Jersey casts a sideways glance at electric vehicle mandates

New Jersey lawmakers are taking a closer look at a mandate for electric vehicles put in place by a state agency. Meanwhile, West Virginia is ready to spend a chunk of change on road work.

