Podcast: How will president’s Cabinet picks affect you?

As President Donald Trump rounds out his Cabinet, we’re keeping an eye on some of the latest selections and how they could impact your livelihood. And the principal investigator of an FMCSA truck parking study explains how technology is playing a role in solving the problem. Also, we’ll review the week’s headlines, including the end of New York’s congestion pricing. Then, OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is seeing truckers who leave their rig at the fuel island for an extended period – and honestly, he doesn’t like it.

0:00 – How will president’s Cabinet picks affect you?

09:46 – The role that technology plays in truck parking

24:24 – Congestion pricing is out and other headlines of the week

39:23 – The problem with camping out at the fuel island

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

How will president’s Cabinet picks affect you?

As President Donald Trump rounds out his Cabinet, we’re keeping an eye on some of the latest selections and how they could impact your livelihood. What is Labor Secretary nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s stance now on the controversial worker classification bill known as the PRO Act? And will Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick do anything to address the security risks involving connected commercial vehicles? Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine joins Land Line Now to discuss what’s happening.

Back to top

The role that technology plays in truck parking

The results are in from a recent truck parking study done by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine talks with Jolanda Prozzi, the principal investigator of that study, to find out how technology is playing a role.

Back to top

Congestion pricing is out and other headlines of the week

It’s been a busy week on the trucking news front. From New York City’s congestion pricing program on the chopping block to questions about how federal cuts might compromise roadway safety and more, Mark Schremmer and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine return to discuss the biggest stories of the week.

Back to top

The problem with camping out at the fuel island

A trip to the fuel island at your favorite truck stop used to be uneventful – nothing too exciting or irritating or even out of the ordinary. However, these days, OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is seeing and hearing about truckers who leave their rig at the fuel island for an extended period. And honestly, he doesn’t like it.

Back to top