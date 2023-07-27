Podcast: How long will the freight recession last?

How long will the ongoing freight recession last? Jason Miller of Michigan State University doesn’t know – but he’s got a pretty good guess. We’ll ask Professor Miller about that, the strike that was averted at UPS and Yellow’s ongoing troubles, among other topics within the supply chain. Also, by now, you’re probably familiar with the term “nuclear verdict.” The fact is, they’ve been a problem for a while in trucking. Now, some are taking a closer look at the problem. And OOIDA has many tools it uses to influence what happens in Washington, D.C., on behalf of truckers. One of those is its PAC.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – How long will the freight recession last?

24:19 – Study looks at nuclear verdicts in trucking

39:03 – What is a PAC, and what does it do?

All signs point to diesel price increases over the coming weeks. One day after revoking the authority of four ELDs, FMCSA adds one back. And have a pet as a colleague in the cab? You’re hardly alone.

How long will the freight recession last?

Study looks at nuclear verdicts in trucking

By now, you’re probably familiar with the term “nuclear verdict.” It refers to extraordinarily large court judgments. The fact is, they’ve been a problem for a while in trucking. Now, some are taking a closer look at the problem. We’ll discuss a recent study with Nathan Morris of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Legal Reform.

What is a PAC, and what does it do?

OOIDA has many tools it uses to influence what happens in Washington, D.C., on behalf of truckers. One of those is its PAC. As part of our ongoing coverage of the Association’s 50th anniversary, we’ll discuss the PAC with OOIDA Chief of Staff Angel Burnell and the Association’s director of federal affairs, Jay Grimes.

