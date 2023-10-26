Podcast: How is the UAW strike affecting you?

The ongoing United Auto Workers strike against GM, Ford and Stellantis is making headlines – but how is it affecting you? Jason Miller of Michigan State University explains. Also, what’s involved in tracking fuel taxes, and how do you avoid problems reporting them? Tom Crowley and Kristopher Synder of OOIDA’s Business Services Department join the program to discuss that. And the market registered a slight decrease in load volume last week, but a seasonal bump in freight is right around the corner. We’ll have more details coming up on today’s Market Update with DAT.

How is the UAW strike affecting you?

Tracking your fuel taxes

Preparing for the seasonal bump in freight

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Support for an anti-speed limiter bill in the Senate grows. UAW’s strike against the Big Three automakers expands. And Cruise robotaxis get placed in a timeout in California.

How is the UAW strike affecting you?

The ongoing UAW strike against GM, Ford and Stellantis is making headlines – but how is it affecting you? Jason Miller of Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business joins the show to answer that question. He’ll also tell us why he’s less optimistic about spot market conditions improving anytime soon.

Tracking your fuel taxes

What’s involved in tracking fuel taxes, and how do you avoid problems reporting them? Tom Crowley and Kristopher Synder of OOIDA’s Business Services Department join the program to discuss that, plus provide information on updating your authority and predatory towing.

Preparing for the seasonal bump in freight

The market registered a slight decrease in load volume last week, but a seasonal bump in freight is right around the corner. We’ll have more details coming up on today’s Market Update with DAT.

