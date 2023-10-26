Contact Us

Podcast: How is the UAW strike affecting you?

October 25, 2023

|

The ongoing United Auto Workers strike against GM, Ford and Stellantis is making headlines – but how is it affecting you? Jason Miller of Michigan State University explains. Also, what’s involved in tracking fuel taxes, and how do you avoid problems reporting them? Tom Crowley and Kristopher Synder of OOIDA’s Business Services Department join the program to discuss that. And the market registered a slight decrease in load volume last week, but a seasonal bump in freight is right around the corner. We’ll have more details coming up on today’s Market Update with DAT.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07– How is the UAW strike affecting you?

25:00– Tracking your fuel taxes

39:28 – Preparing for the seasonal bump in freight

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Support for an anti-speed limiter bill in the Senate grows. UAW’s strike against the Big Three automakers expands. And Cruise robotaxis get placed in a timeout in California.

Back to top

How is the UAW strike affecting you?

The ongoing UAW strike against GM, Ford and Stellantis is making headlines – but how is it affecting you? Jason Miller of Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business joins the show to answer that question. He’ll also tell us why he’s less optimistic about spot market conditions improving anytime soon.

Back to top

Tracking your fuel taxes

What’s involved in tracking fuel taxes, and how do you avoid problems reporting them? Tom Crowley and Kristopher Synder of OOIDA’s Business Services Department join the program to discuss that, plus provide information on updating your authority and predatory towing.

Back to top

Preparing for the seasonal bump in freight

The market registered a slight decrease in load volume last week, but a seasonal bump in freight is right around the corner. We’ll have more details coming up on today’s Market Update with DAT.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

Rep. Mike Johnson speaker of the House

Podcast: The new speaker and trucking issues

After weeks of infighting and multiple votes, we finally have a new speaker of the House. So what does that mean for trucking issues?

October 26

electric vehicles

Podcast: Bill would stop federal push for electric vehicles

The EPA has proposed requiring a percentage of vehicles be electric in the not-too-distant future. A bill now in Congress would stop that.

October 24

Detention time

Podcast: OOIDA – Study detention time, but protect truckers’ privacy

FMCSA is preparing a much-needed study of detention time, but it may rely on technology that raises questions about trucker privacy.

October 23

health clinics

Podcast: Health clinics opening at truck stops

A company already has several locations with plans for more, all with an eye toward the health care needs of the trucking population.

October 20

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: The new speaker and trucking issues

Podcast: How is the UAW strike affecting you?

Podcast: Bill would stop federal push for electric vehicles

Podcast: OOIDA – Study detention time, but protect truckers’ privacy

Podcast: Health clinics opening at truck stops