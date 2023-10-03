Podcast: How does the averted shutdown affect you?

The federal government is staying open for a while, giving Congress time to figure out annual spending bills. But how does the averted shutdown affect you? Also, there were lots of custom show trucks at the Guilty By Association Truck Show, but some delivered more than just eye-catching details. We spoke with drivers who use their trucks to spread awareness. And a new month means a new issue of Land Line Magazine. AEBs, OOIDA’s 50th and a unique trucking connection to the band Alabama were just a few of the topics covered in the October issue.

0:00 – Newscast

09:51 – Spreading awareness on the side of a semi

24:34 – Land Line Magazine preview

39:18 – What effect does the averted shutdown have on you?

A U.S. Congressman goes to bat for small-business truckers over new EPA rules. New York City works toward adding new truck parking options. And prepare for a jolt from your phones on Wednesday.

Spreading awareness on the side of a semi

There were lots of custom show trucks at the Guilty By Association Truck Show, but some of the trucks delivered more than just eye-catching details. We spoke with a few of the drivers who use their trucks to spread awareness.

Land Line Magazine preview

A new month means a new issue of Land Line Magazine. AEBs, OOIDA’s 50th and a unique trucking connection to the band Alabama were just a few of the topics covered in the October issue.

How does the averted shutdown affect you?

The federal government is staying open for a while, giving Congress time to figure out annual spending bills. But how does the averted shutdown affect you? We’ll discuss that – and the latest on broker transparency – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

