Podcast: How could a Canadian rail shutdown affect the supply chain?

The Canadian rail work stoppage may be over, but the threat of another is very real. We look at the implications – and the opportunities. Also, when an officer gives you a ticket at roadside, it can be a stressful situation. We’ll explain what you can do that may lead to a better outcome. And rates and load postings were down on the spot market last week, but Brent Hutto of Truckstop isn’t surprised, or even worried for that matter.
10:22 – How could a Canadian rail shutdown affect the supply chain?
25:10 – Getting a better outcome after a ticket
40:08 – What a down spot market really means
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- For a one-stop shop for all the latest road conditions in Washington or any other state, visit Land Line’s ‘Road conditions for truckers’ web page.
- You can find more information about Arrive Logistics on its website.
- Visit the Road Law website for more information on how its attorneys can help you.
- Find more information about the freight market online.
- OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Jubitz Truck Stop in Portland, Ore., Aug. 28-31. That’s located at Exit 307 off Interstate 5. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- It’s now even easier to contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues. Visit OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
FMCSA takes the next stop toward modernizing its registration process. Another holiday weekend means another high risk of cargo theft. And more than half a billion dollars in federal grants are announced for EV charging infrastructure projects nationwide.
How could a Canadian rail shutdown affect the supply chain?
The Canadian rail work stoppage may be over, but the threat of another is very real. We look at the possible implications – and potential opportunities – of a prolonged stoppage with Noah Sidenberg of Arrive Logistics.
Getting a better outcome after a ticket
When an officer gives you a ticket at roadside, it can be a stressful situation. And that high pressure and stress may lead you to pay that ticket right away. But is that the right thing to do? We’ll get some advice on what actions you can take after getting a ticket that could lead to a better outcome from Jeff McConnell and James Mennella, the attorneys with Road Law.
What a down spot market really means
Rates and load postings were down on the spot market last week, but Brent Hutto of Truckstop isn’t surprised, or even worried for that matter. He explains why the numbers in recent weeks have been less than inspiring – and as always, he’s got focused advice for weathering the storm.