Podcast: How could a Canadian rail shutdown affect the supply chain?

The Canadian rail work stoppage may be over, but the threat of another is very real. We look at the implications – and the opportunities. Also, when an officer gives you a ticket at roadside, it can be a stressful situation. We’ll explain what you can do that may lead to a better outcome. And rates and load postings were down on the spot market last week, but Brent Hutto of Truckstop isn’t surprised, or even worried for that matter.

0:00 – Newscast

10:22 – How could a Canadian rail shutdown affect the supply chain?

25:10 – Getting a better outcome after a ticket

40:08 – What a down spot market really means

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA takes the next stop toward modernizing its registration process. Another holiday weekend means another high risk of cargo theft. And more than half a billion dollars in federal grants are announced for EV charging infrastructure projects nationwide.

How could a Canadian rail shutdown affect the supply chain?

The Canadian rail work stoppage may be over, but the threat of another is very real. We look at the possible implications – and potential opportunities – of a prolonged stoppage with Noah Sidenberg of Arrive Logistics.

Getting a better outcome after a ticket

When an officer gives you a ticket at roadside, it can be a stressful situation. And that high pressure and stress may lead you to pay that ticket right away. But is that the right thing to do? We’ll get some advice on what actions you can take after getting a ticket that could lead to a better outcome from Jeff McConnell and James Mennella, the attorneys with Road Law.

What a down spot market really means

Rates and load postings were down on the spot market last week, but Brent Hutto of Truckstop isn’t surprised, or even worried for that matter. He explains why the numbers in recent weeks have been less than inspiring – and as always, he’s got focused advice for weathering the storm.

