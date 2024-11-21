Podcast: How bad is broker fraud right now?

Bad brokers and fake brokers are making a mess in trucking right now with rampant fraud. We’ll discuss what you need to know. Also, after more than 35 years and 4 million safe driving miles, a truck driver rode into retirement in October with plenty of stories to tell. And there were a lot of ups and downs on the market for week 46. Brent Hutto of Truckstop covers that, plus current conditions and spot load availability.

Diesel prices reach their lowest level in more than three years. The comment period for FMCSA’s broker transparency rule is now open. And yet another email scam is targeting motor carriers.

Celebrating 4 million miles of success

After more than 35 years behind the wheel – and 4 million safe driving miles – a truck driver for Swift Transportation rode into retirement in October. And as SJ Munoz of Land Line Magazine found out, Lori Simba has quite a few stories to tell from her career – which got started a little later than most.

How bad is broker fraud right now?

Brokers – some of them are good and necessary for some owner-operators’ success. Others … Well, they’re not so good. But what seems most problematic right now are scammers pretending to be brokers or motor carriers and making a mess of things across the trucking industry. Land Line Now gets the details you need to know from Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department.

Ups and downs for now, but better days ahead

There were a lot of ups and downs on the market for week 46. Land Line Now gets the latest details from Brent Hutto of Truckstop, including current conditions and how spot load availability is getting back to what we saw in 2023.

