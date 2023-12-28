Podcast: Holiday bump for rates this year?

The holidays often come with a lull on the spot market, which often means better rates for those who continue to work. Is that trend holding true this year? Robert Rouse of DAT tells us, and highlights a region of the country where owner-operators can make a little extra dough. Also, a longtime columnist for Land Line Magazine is putting down his pen for good and retiring. We sit down with Managing Editor Jami Jones to talk about Dave Sweetman. And for those who start their own trucking businesses, paperwork becomes a very big part of their lives as well – including keeping basic records.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Happy retirement Diesel Dave Sweetman

24:49 – Record-keeping tips for tax time

39:14 – Holiday bump for rates this year?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices go up for the first time in two months. A U.S. DOT program meant to reduce traffic deaths will be audited. And California is pushing back an emission reduction program deadline.

Happy Retirement Diesel Dave Sweetman

A longtime columnist for Land Line Magazine is putting down his pen for good. We sit down with Managing Editor Jami Jones to talk about Dave Sweetman and the many articles of his time on the road that drew in readers.

Record-keeping tips for tax time

When most people get into trucking, they likely expect driving to be the biggest part of the job. But for those who start their own trucking businesses, paperwork becomes a very big part of their lives as well – including keeping basic records. We’ll hear from Shasta May of MBA Tax and Bookkeeping Service.

Holiday bump for rates this year?

The holidays often come with a lull on the spot market, which often means better rates for those who continue to work. Is that trend holding true this year? Robert Rouse of DAT tells us, and highlights a region of the country where owner-operators can make a little extra dough these days.

