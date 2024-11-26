Podcast: Holiday brings a troubling trend in cargo theft

CargoNet’s Keith Lewis explains how organized crime rings have helped shift the landscape on cargo theft as the holiday weekend approaches. Also, two cybersecurity experts from the National Motor Freight Traffic Association discuss what they’re seeing and how you can protect yourself. Then, we’ll get an update on the proposed broker transparency rule – and insight into broker pushback on the topic – from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA.

0:00 – Newscast

10:21 – Holiday brings a troubling trend in cargo theft

24:52 – Protecting yourself from cybersecurity threats

39:51 – Pushback against broker transparency effort

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Federal oversight failures cited in deadly crash involving a box truck and bus. President-elect Trump names his nominee for Secretary of Labor. And another group takes aim at truck manufacturers and their focus on emission standards.

Holiday brings a troubling trend in cargo theft

Stay vigilant this Thanksgiving. CargoNet is warning of a troubling trend in cargo theft likely to occur over the long holiday weekend. Keith Lewis, CargoNet’s vice president of operations, joins Land Line Now to talk about how organized crime rings have helped shift the landscape.

Protecting yourself from cybersecurity threats

Cybersecurity concerns are on the rise. Ben Wilkens and Joe Ohr, a couple of experts at the National Motor Freight Traffic Association, explain what they’re seeing and how you can protect yourself.

Pushback against broker transparency effort

Land Line Now has shared recently about a proposed rule from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that would require much greater broker transparency than what currently exists. But the battle has been a long one, and there’s been pushback from brokers.

