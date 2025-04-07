Podcast: Highway bill could fix some big trucking issues

Schoolhouse Rock taught a generation how laws are made. But now, a big measure like the highway bill is the best way to fix some issues. Also, Linda Allen, an OOIDA board member who fell into the business of trucking, has become an important voice on behalf of truckers and veterans. And the city of Chicago has developed a bad reputation in trucking as the location of a significant amount of fraud that targets truck drivers.

0:00 – Congressional attempts to eliminate emission rules face uphill battle

10:12 – Making her voice heard on behalf of truckers

24:48 – Chicago’s reputation for freight fraud

39:32 – Highway bill may pave the way for big trucking issues

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”

Congressional attempts to eliminate emission rules face uphill battle

Also in today’s news: The NTSB releases its final report on deadly I-95 collapse in Philadelphia. And a fake trucking company makes off with $350,000 in stolen beef.

Back to top

Making her voice heard on behalf of truckers

An OOIDA board member who fell into the business of trucking has become an important voice. We’ll speak with Linda Allen, who recently visited the nation’s capital and who is continuing her advocacy work on some major trucking issues, as well as veteran issues.

Back to top

Chicago’s reputation for freight fraud

Sometimes, a city develops a certain kind of reputation. That can be good or bad. In the case of Chicago and trucking, it’s a very bad reputation indeed, with the city having become a nest of fraud. So what’s going on, and what can you do to protect yourself? Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department offer some information and advice.

Back to top

Highway bill may pave the way for big trucking issues

You’re probably familiar with the traditional path of a bill becoming law – but there’s another that could pave the way for a couple trucking bills currently in Congress. The highway bill provides new opportunities for bills dedicated to truck parking and bathroom access. Bryce Mongeon, OOIDA’s director of legislative affairs, explains how you can help grease the wheels.

Back to top