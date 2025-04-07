Podcast: Highway bill could fix some big trucking issues

Schoolhouse Rock taught a generation how laws are made. But now, a big measure like the highway bill is the best way to fix some issues. Also, Linda Allen, an OOIDA board member who fell into the business of trucking, has become an important voice on behalf of truckers and veterans. And the city of Chicago has developed a bad reputation in trucking as the location of a significant amount of fraud that targets truck drivers.
0:00 – Congressional attempts to eliminate emission rules face uphill battle
10:12 – Making her voice heard on behalf of truckers
24:48 – Chicago’s reputation for freight fraud
39:32 – Highway bill may pave the way for big trucking issues
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- To determine employee or independent contractor status, fill out IRS Form SS8. You can also report instances of misclassification to the U.S. Department of Labor or call 866-487-9243.
- You can visit OOIDA’s tour truck, Spirit of the American Trucker, at the Petro in Glendale, Ky., April 8-9. Stop in and join OOIDA for $35.
- Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
- To take part in ATRI’s Operational Costs Study, go to the ATRI website. The deadline to take part is April 25.
- Contact your elected officials and stay up to date on current trucking issues at OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
You can subscribe to Land Line Now through your favorite podcast app. To subscribe on Spotify, go to the Land Line Now page on that app and click on “Follow.”
Congressional attempts to eliminate emission rules face uphill battle
Also in today’s news: The NTSB releases its final report on deadly I-95 collapse in Philadelphia. And a fake trucking company makes off with $350,000 in stolen beef.
Making her voice heard on behalf of truckers
An OOIDA board member who fell into the business of trucking has become an important voice. We’ll speak with Linda Allen, who recently visited the nation’s capital and who is continuing her advocacy work on some major trucking issues, as well as veteran issues.
Chicago’s reputation for freight fraud
Sometimes, a city develops a certain kind of reputation. That can be good or bad. In the case of Chicago and trucking, it’s a very bad reputation indeed, with the city having become a nest of fraud. So what’s going on, and what can you do to protect yourself? Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department offer some information and advice.
Highway bill may pave the way for big trucking issues
You’re probably familiar with the traditional path of a bill becoming law – but there’s another that could pave the way for a couple trucking bills currently in Congress. The highway bill provides new opportunities for bills dedicated to truck parking and bathroom access. Bryce Mongeon, OOIDA’s director of legislative affairs, explains how you can help grease the wheels.