Podcast: Here we go again…

Like a horror movie villain that just won’t stay down, the bid to raise the minimum insurance level for commercial trucks is back in the spotlight. Then, new details on California’s plan for autonomous trucks and a U.S. DOT update on speed limiters, broker transparency and more. Plus, why are some brokers charging certain fees that can cost thousands of dollars? And finally, full coverage of New Jersey’s efforts to comply with new Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse rules, along with California’s attempt to clarify its weight-limit rule for certain trucks.

Like a horror movie villain that just won’t stay down, the bid to raise the minimum insurance level for commercial trucks is back. In actuality, it never really went anywhere – but new support is bringing the issue back into the spotlight. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine helps dissect that issue – and also explains why fuel price levels could be volatile over the coming months.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has made public a proposal for autonomous trucks in that state. Meanwhile, a document from the U.S. Department of Transportation has provided an update on a number of regulations that are currently in the pipeline – including speed limiters and broker transparency. OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes join Land Line Now to cover both issues.

If you spend any time out in the spot market, you may have noticed that some brokers tend to charge truckers certain fees. Maybe it’s for a late delivery, for not using tracking software and apps or for something else. The fees can run into the hundreds, sometimes even thousands of dollars. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department stop by to discuss.

More states are working to comply with upcoming Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse rule changes for CDL holders, including New Jersey. Keith Goble of Land Line Magazine has an update on that, along with other state-related trucking matters like California’s attempts to clarify its weight-limit rule for certain trucks.

