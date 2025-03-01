Podcast: Hands off my data!

Data theft is widespread now – and it’s only going to become a bigger problem as the world becomes more and more connected. We have tips for how to keep you and your information safe. Plus, we talk often about the high costs of predatory towing – but some truckers say the cost of regular towing is getting pretty high, as well. And finally, a sheriff’s deputy in Kentucky recounts the harrowing rescue of a truck driver in need.

0:00 – Newscast

10:04 – Hands off my data!

24:25 – Truckers concerned over rising towing bills

38:54 – Inmates and deputy save truck driver

Hands off my data!

Data theft is widespread now – and it’s only going to become a bigger problem as the world becomes more and more connected. For an owner-operator, a data breach can be devastating. Charles Sperry of the OOIDA Foundation stops by with some context and advice for keeping you and your information safe.

Truckers concerned over rising towing bills

For some time, we’ve talked about the high costs of predatory towing – and some of those bills are outrageous. But even regular towing isn’t cheap for truckers, and some say it’s getting worse. Tom Crowley and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Compliance Department join Land Line Now to explain the ins and outs of the problem.

Inmates and deputy save truck driver

Over the years, Land Line Now has brought you many stories of truckers stepping up to help out others on the road. Far less often, we’ve shared instances where someone else has helped a trucker. But about a month ago, this kind of occurrence happened in the state of Kentucky. We find out what happened from one of the people who was there, Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Isbill.

