Contact Us

Podcast: Government shutdown averted – what’s next?

November 16, 2023

|

The government will not shut down after a stopgap spending bill was passed by both houses of Congress. So what does that mean for issues important to truckers? We’ll discuss that – and what OOIDA had to say about the DataQs system – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes. Also, a passion for trucks and a talent behind a camera is what led Christopher E. Fiffie to create Big Rig Videos. We recently spoke with him about how he got started, his experience behind the wheel and how he’s found success doing what he once considered a dream job.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Government shutdown averted – what’s next?

24:50 – From behind the wheel to behind the lens

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

 

 

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Members of an Advisory Committee on Underride Protection made their cases for or against a mandate.

Back to top

Government shutdown averted – what’s next?

The government will not shut down after a stopgap spending bill was passed by both houses of Congress. So what does that mean for issues important to truckers? We’ll discuss that – and what OOIDA had to say about the DataQs system – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Back to top

From behind the wheel to behind the lens

A passion for trucks and a talent behind a camera is what led Christopher E. Fiffie to create Big Rig Videos. We recently spoke with him about how he got started, his experience behind the wheel and how he’s found success doing what he once considered a dream job.

Back to top 

Related Podcasts

Truck Parking signage

Podcast: Parking takes center stage at Senate hearing

We’re seeing positive momentum on the federal level when it comes to awareness of the truck parking problem. But what about action?

November 15

truck parking

Podcast: Pennsylvania tackles truck parking

A Pennsylvania House committee has authorized a study to look at the truck parking shortage in the state and to propose possible solutions.

November 14

GOT Truckers Act addresses trucker overtime pay

Podcast: GOT Truckers Act would change how drivers are paid

The GOT Truckers Act would make company drivers eligible for overtime pay. We’ll discuss the bill and what it would do.

November 13

veterans Truckers for Troops

Podcast: How Truckers For Troops got started

OOIDA Director of Public Relations Norita Taylor discusses the Truckers For Troops campaign, how it got started and where the money goes.

November 10

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Podcast: Government shutdown averted – what’s next?

Podcast: Parking takes center stage at Senate hearing

Podcast: Pennsylvania tackles truck parking

Podcast: GOT Truckers Act would change how drivers are paid

Podcast: How Truckers For Troops got started