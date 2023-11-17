Podcast: Government shutdown averted – what’s next?

The government will not shut down after a stopgap spending bill was passed by both houses of Congress. So what does that mean for issues important to truckers? We’ll discuss that – and what OOIDA had to say about the DataQs system – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes. Also, a passion for trucks and a talent behind a camera is what led Christopher E. Fiffie to create Big Rig Videos. We recently spoke with him about how he got started, his experience behind the wheel and how he’s found success doing what he once considered a dream job.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Government shutdown averted – what’s next?

24:50 – From behind the wheel to behind the lens

Members of an Advisory Committee on Underride Protection made their cases for or against a mandate.

