Podcast: GOT Truckers Act would change how drivers are paid

A bill introduced into both houses of Congress could potentially have a major impact on how drivers are paid. We'll discuss the GOT Truckers Act and what it means with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA's Washington, D.C., office. Also, the OOIDA Foundation has a new report that refutes claims of a driver shortage. Research Analyst Andrew King and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh join the show to separate fact from false narrative. And every year, dozens of truckers volunteer to transport a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. We'll hear from OOIDA Life Member Harry Smith about his experience hauling the wall.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – New report refutes claims of driver shortage

25:00 – Hauling the Wall That Heals

39:28 – Bill would change how drivers are paid

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA issues a call to action on a new bill that would guarantee truckers a right they’ve been without for more than 80 years. A fire shuts down a busy stretch of freeway in downtown Los Angeles. And the strike at Mack Trucks could officially come to an end this week.

New report refutes claims of driver shortage

If you’ve heard it once, you’ve heard it a thousand times by now. But despite what the American Trucking Associations and various lawmakers might have you believe, the trucking industry is not experiencing a driver shortage. And you need to look no further than the facts to prove it. The OOIDA Foundation has a new report that refutes these claims of a driver shortage. Research Analyst Andrew King and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh join the show to separate fact from false narrative.

Hauling the Wall That Heals

Every year, dozens of truckers volunteer to transport a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. We’ll hear from OOIDA Life Member Harry Smith about his experience hauling the wall.

Bill would change how drivers are paid

A bill introduced into both houses of Congress could potentially have a major impact on how drivers are paid. We’ll discuss the GOT Truckers Act and what it means with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

