Podcast: GOT Truckers Act would change how drivers are paid

A bill introduced into both houses of Congress could potentially have a major impact on how drivers are paid. We’ll discuss the GOT Truckers Act and what it means with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office. Also, the OOIDA Foundation has a new report that refutes claims of a driver shortage. Research Analyst Andrew King and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh join the show to separate fact from false narrative. And every year, dozens of truckers volunteer to transport a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. We’ll hear from OOIDA Life Member Harry Smith about his experience hauling the wall.
10:07 – New report refutes claims of driver shortage
25:00 – Hauling the Wall That Heals
39:28 – Bill would change how drivers are paid
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- OOIDA’s Truckers For Troops campaign runs through Nov. 19. Start or renew your membership here. Or you can make a direct donation here.
- Find out more about the Wall That Heals and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund online.
- Truckers are urged to call their members of Congress about the GOT Truckers (Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers) Act. The bill numbers are HR 6359 in the House, S 3273 in the Senate. You can contact your members of Congress about those bills here, or learn more here.
- Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
OOIDA issues a call to action on a new bill that would guarantee truckers a right they’ve been without for more than 80 years. A fire shuts down a busy stretch of freeway in downtown Los Angeles. And the strike at Mack Trucks could officially come to an end this week.
If you've heard it once, you've heard it a thousand times by now. But despite what the American Trucking Associations and various lawmakers might have you believe, the trucking industry is not experiencing a driver shortage. And you need to look no further than the facts to prove it. The OOIDA Foundation has a new report that refutes these claims of a driver shortage. Research Analyst Andrew King and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh join the show to separate fact from false narrative.
Every year, dozens of truckers volunteer to transport a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. We'll hear from OOIDA Life Member Harry Smith about his experience hauling the wall.
A bill introduced into both houses of Congress could potentially have a major impact on how drivers are paid. We'll discuss the GOT Truckers Act and what it means with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA's Washington, D.C., office.