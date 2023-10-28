Contact Us

Podcast: Good news, bad news in the spot market

October 27, 2023

|

Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation stops by to share what its September report says about conditions in the spot market. Also, detention time is a real problem in trucking, and detention pay is one way to address it. But how do you get detention pay? Then, the stage is set for the second meeting of the Advisory Committee on Underride Protection, and the stakes are high. And finally, we’ll recap the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame ceremony for 2023, speaking with honorees from the event itself.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07– Good news, bad news in the spot market

25:00– How do you get detention pay?

39:28 – Underride advisory committee to meet

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks is up. Mack Trucks and UAW are far apart in labor negotiations. And Iowa declares a bird flu disaster.

Good news, bad news in the spot market

It’s good news, bad news when it comes to the state of the spot market. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation stops by to share what its September report says about conditions out there, as we all wait for something to spur positive momentum.

How do you get detention pay?

Detention time is a real problem in trucking, and detention pay is one way of addressing it. But how do you get detention pay, and what do you do if it’s refused? We’ll discuss that – plus filing on broker bonds – with Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

Underride advisory committee to meet

The stage is set for the second meeting of the Advisory Committee on Underride Protection, and the stakes are high. We’ll preview that upcoming meeting. Then, we’ll recap the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame ceremony for 2023, speaking with honorees from the event itself.

